NUPL eyes raps vs BJMP personnel over tension in Baby River’s wake

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) is looking at filing complaints against personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) who were involved in the tension that erupted during the wake of activist Reina Mae Nasino’s three-month-old daughter on Wednesday.

“We will seriously study filing contempt and administrative charges against the warden and the escorts on yesterday’s incident at Baby River’s wake,” NUPL president Atty. Edre Olalia said in a text message read during a press conference hosted on Thursday by Kapatid, a support group for families and friends of political prisoners.

Olalia also confirmed this in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

“Yes, we will seriously study that legal option. But given the whirlwind of events and issues at hand, we will choose our battles and fight them at the right time. We seek emotional moratorium meanwhile until the dust of cruelty and barbarity has settled,” he said.

Tension gripped during Nasino’s visit to the wake of her daughter River on Wednesday when her guards blocked her from being interviewed by members of the media.

Before this, the Manila Regional Trial Court also shortened the furlough it gave Nasino to visit her daughter’s wake from three straight days to only three hours for two days: from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 14 and 16.

The court issued the order after being informed by the Manila City Jail that it has a limited number of personnel to escort Nasino during the furlough.

