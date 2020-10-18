NUPL hopes Pialago, others will never experience same injustice as Nasino

MANILA, Philippines — May Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), or anyone else for that matter, never experience the injustice done to detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Pialago earlier said urged the netizens, in a post on her Facebook timeline, to stop sympathizing with Nasino and turn her grief into a “drama series.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We assure the good Asec that we will do the same thing if she was in Ina’s position and circumstance,” said Edre Olalia, secretary-general of the NUPL, which servies as Nasino’s legal counsel.

“To start with, we will never ever wish this horrible tragedy and injustice to visit the Asec, her mother, her daughters, her sisters and her aunts,” Olalia added.

FEATURED STORIES

Pialago was met with fierce criticism online for her remarks about Nasino, with many netizens rallying support over the detained activist.

“Masyado ninyong ginagawang pang drama serye sa hapon ang paghihinagpis niya. Tigilan niyo!” Pialago said in a Facebook post.

[You’re turning her grief into an afternoon drama series. Stop it!]

Nasino was arrested with two others in November last year in a police raid of the office of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Manila. Police reportedly found firearms and explosives at the office, over which a complaint was filed against Nasino and her companions.

She gave birth while under detention, but she was not allowed to keep the baby, who died last Oct.9.

Nasino was allowed only three hours to put her three-month-old baby River to rest while still in handcuffs and personal protective equipment.

Many denounced the number of personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) that went of baby River’s burial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Leni Robredo said the incident showed the authorities’ lack of compassion and humanity.

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>