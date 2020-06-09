Nurse among 3 new COVID-19 patients in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY—A nurse tending to patients in a quarantine facility and two individuals on quarantine were added to the growing list of COVID-19 patients in the province of Albay and the Bicol region on Tuesday (June 9).

In Albay, the number of cases had risen to 62 while in Bicol, it’s now 80.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the three patients showed no symptoms during tests.

The nurse was a 30-year-old woman from Oas town, said Dr. Ernie Vera in a statement released on Tuesday.

Dr. Antonio Ludovice, Albay provincial health officer, said the nurse was assigned to the quarantine facility in the village of Busac and was the area’s first COVID-19 patient.

In the town of Guinobatan, two new cases were confirmed after more than a month.

The last time an infection was confirmed in Guinobatan was April 22. The two new cases brought to eight the town’s total number of cases.

Ludovice said one of the new patients in Guinobatan was a 26-year-old woman who came to the town from the province of Laguna and put on quarantine at the rural health unit.

The other Guinobatan patient had no history of travel to infected places or exposure to infected persons and was still being observed.

Ludovice said the patient, a 46-year-old man, is in a quarantine facility at the village of Travesia.

All the new patients will be transferred to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH), the region’s biggest in Legazpi City.

The DOH said a total of 159 tests had been conducted at the BRTTH while 33 were done at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City on Tuesday.

As of late Tuesday evening, the region has nine active COVID-19 cases after 66 had recovered and five died.

