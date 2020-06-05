Nurse is 4th COVID-19 patient in Abra

BAGUIO CITY–A 32-year-old female nurse in Abra tested positive for SARS Cov2, making her the province’s fourth COVID-19 patient and its first active case after two months, local officials said on Friday (June 5).

The nurse works at Dr. Petronilo V. Seares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Bangued town but resides in La Paz town.

According to Abra Gov. Maria Jocelyn Bernos, the nurse was found positive for coronavirus after she was given tests meant for health workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The nurse, who didn’t show symptoms, also stayed at a boarding house in Bangued and had no travel history outside the province.

She is now on quarantine in the hospital while her family in La Paz are also being tested after visiting her on Monday (June 1).

The hospital will be placed on lockdown and La Paz is now under extreme enhanced community quarantine, the governor said.

