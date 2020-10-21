Nurse unharmed in Cotabato City assassination

COTABATO CITY—A nurse survived an assassination on a busy street here on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Capt. Rustom Pastolero, of the city police, said Gino R. Guerrero, 30, of the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, was driving his car on San Isidro Street, Rosary Heights 10 village, when a motorcycle with two men approached.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Guerrero neared a gas station, one of the men opened fire, shattering the car’s windshield.

Pastolero said that Guerrero’s vehicle had at least seven bullet holes. Shells of .45 caliber bullets were found in the crime scene.

FEATURED STORIES

Guerrero was unharmed, surprising investigators. “He luckily survived unharmed,” said Pastolero.

Police are now investigating the motive for the attack and determining the identities of the assailants.

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>