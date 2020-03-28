Nurse who assisted patient ‘PH744’ in Nueva Vizcaya tests positive for COVID-19

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — A female nurse who assisted a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in this province was also tested positive for the disease, local health officials said.

Dr. Napoleon Obana, chief of the Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center, said the nurse is the province’s second COVID-19 case.

Obana said the patient was asymptomatic when her swab samples were submitted for test. She was immediately isolated at the hospital.

The woman could have contracted the virus from patient PH774, a 65-year-old man from Solano town who died on March 22.

The nurse had no travel history outside Nueva Vizcaya but had attended to patient PH774, the province’s first COVID-19 case.

