Nursery worker under trial after having sex with 13-year-old, denies child is his

A nursery worker, who apparently coerced a 13-year-old boy into having sex with her, is now facing five counts of sexual activity with a child in the United Kingdom.

Leah Cordice, now 20 years old, went into the boy’s room drunk in 2017 when the first incident occurred, as per the Daily Mail’s report yesterday on Feb. 25. During Cordice’s trial, it was revealed that the nursery worker got pregnant with the minor’s child but married her long-time boyfriend.

Social services became involved after the boy’s mother called the police which forced Cordice to take a DNA test. The authorities arrested Cordice at her home in Berkshire on July 9, 2018. According to the report, she was later on interviewed under caution.

During her court hearing, it was narrated how the 17-year-old Cordice entered the boy’s bedroom while he was playing Xbox and watching videos on YouTube in January 2017. She reportedly kept on kissing and hugging the minor. The nursery worker also pulled the schoolboy’s trousers down before engaging in sexual intercourse.

The minor, who could not be named due to legal reasons, told the authorities that he could not refuse Cordice as she insisted on engaging in sexual acts. As per the report, the two continued having unprotected sex at least twice a month for a year.

Cordice went to the schoolboy first when she found out she was pregnant, according to the report. Cordice allegedly showed the minor an app on her phone suggesting the date she conceived the baby. It showed that it was around the first time they had sex.

While seeing the minor, Cordice married her boyfriend. During the trial, the jury heard through Cordice’s prepared statement that she denied having any sexual contact with the minor.

“He has always had a crush on me and would always make inappropriate remarks and do inappropriate things such as grab me and annoy me,” she was quoted as saying. “We did not have sexual contact.”

However, a DNA test revealed that Cordice’s daughter was the schoolboy’s child. Despite this, she has said, “The complainant is not the father of my child.”

According to prosecutor Grace Ong, Cordice has since admitted to sexual relations with the boy but continues to deny that her child is his.

Cordice’s trial is still ongoing as of writing. Of the five counts of having sexual activity with a minor charged against Cordice, three are believed to have taken place while she was still 17 years old, while the other two were when she reached 18. Cha Lino/NVG

