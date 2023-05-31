



This is the Nursing Board Exam Result May 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Nursing Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on May 28-29, 2023.

PRC Board of Nursing Chairperson Elsie A. Tee and members Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Zenaida C. Gagno, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Marylou B. Ong, Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, and Merle L. Salvani administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

The Nursing Board Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:

Nursing Practice I – Community Health Nursing

Nursing Practice II – Care of Healthy/ At Risk Mother and Child

Nursing Practice III – Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part A)

Nursing Practice IV – Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part B)

Nursing Practice V – Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part C)

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 9 working day after the last day of the examination or on June 9, 2023.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT NURSING BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for the next Nursing Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application November 11-12, 2023 August 11, 2023 October 12, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring nurses are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.