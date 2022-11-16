This is the Nursing Board Exam Result November 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination (PNLE) on November 12 & 13, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Nursing Chairman Elsie A. Tee and members Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Merle L. Salvani, Zenaida C. Gagno, Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, Marylou B. Ong, and Elizabeth C. Lagrito administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Nursing Practice I — Community Health Nursing

— Community Health Nursing Nursing Practice II — Care of Healthy / At Risk Mother and Child

— Care of Healthy / At Risk Mother and Child Nursing Practice III — Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part A)

— Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part A) Nursing Practice IV — Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part B)

— Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part B) Nursing Practice V — Care of Clients with Physiologic and Psychosocial Alterations (Part C).

The board exam draws basic knowledge, skills, and attitudes in the major subject areas specifically in fundamentals of nursing

Also, the board examination will test competencies in relation to 11 key areas of responsibility contained in the Competency Standards of Nursing Practice in the country. These key areas are categorized as follows:

I. Patient Care Competencies

1. Safe and Quality Nursing Care

2. Communication

3. Collaboration and Teamwork

4. Health Education

II. Empowering Competencies

5. Legal Responsibilities

6. Ethico-Moral-Spiritual Responsibilities

7. Personal and Professional Development

III. Enabling Competencies

8. Management of Resources and Environment

9. Records Management

IV. Enhancing Competencies

10. Research

11. Quality Improvement

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Nursing Board Exam Result within 8-15 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring nurses can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.