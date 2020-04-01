NVizcaya agri stop feeds Luzon with 3.2MT veggies

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: The Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal (NVAT) has delivered a total of 3,252.4 metric tons (MT) or 3,252,412 kilograms (kg) of upland vegetable to different regions in Luzon including the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila), according to the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 2 (DA-RFO2).

Narciso Edillo, DA-RFO2 executive director, said the volume of vegetables delivered that covers March 24 to 30 was based on a DA-RFO2 Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division report during a special management committee meeting in Tuguegarao City.

Edillo added that at 40 percent, the NCR got the biggest share with 1,258.3 MT (1,258,332 kg), followed by Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 935.8 MT (935,866 kg) and Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) with 662 MT (662,083 kg).

Vegetables from the NVAT also reached the Region 1 (Ilocos Region), Region 4A (Calabarzon), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Region 5 (Bicol Region).

Edillo said the DA appreciates the efforts done by the NVAT ensuring a sufficient supply of vegetables in Metro Manila and the other areas.

“On behalf of the DA through Secretary William Dar, we thank the management farmer members and other suppliers of vegetables for the NVAT for their support, especially now that we are experiencing an abnormal situation brought about by the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” he added.

In the mid-2000s, the NVAT, with a 6.5-hectare facility located in Barangay Almaguer North in this town, along the national road, was established through the support of the DA with initial funding of some P50 million.

It was put up to serve as the major drop-off point and trading center for vegetables and fruits from farmers in the 15 municipalities in the area.

The NVAT also aims to assist producers in Nueva Vizcaya and adjoining provinces to improve their productivity and profitability by offering a facility where they can engage in trading, processing, storing and marketing.

The terminal now also provides market channels for agricultural and non-agricultural products and services.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Cumila, NVAT general manager, said their Covid-19 frontliners received from the DA-RFO2 some 50 bags of rice at 25 kg each as their incentive.

He added that they were committed to supporting the DA’s food resiliency program to counter the effects of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

“We are one with the DA-RF02 in ensuring food availability and price stability,” Cumila said.