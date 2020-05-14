NWRB boosts water supply for Metro Manila

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has raised Metro Manila’s raw water allocation from Angat Dam amid the pandemic and scorching heat.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said the allocation was raised to 48 cubic meters per second (cms) from 46 cms.

“The additional 2 CMS raw water allocation from Angat Dam shall be considered as a special requirement to sustain the steady supply of water in this time of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic and due to relatively high heat index this month of May which results in higher water demand of consumers in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Rizal and Cavite,” he added.

The NWRB reiterated its appeal for the responsible use and conservation of water to secure water supply in the succeeding months and to allow the dam to recover to a more comfortable level by the end of the year.