Oasys Announces Major Blockchain Gaming Updates, Featuring Leading Game Developers6.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimized blockchain, today announced a series of major updates for its blockchain gaming ecosystem at its inaugural Oasys Special Event, the largest side event of IVS Crypto 2023. The event, held at Kyoto’s historic Nijo Castle, featured presentations from 13 gaming and internet companies, including Ubisoft, and Com2uS.

During the event, Oasys revealed several highlights for the first time, including:



Com2uS / XPLA is creating a thriving blockchain gaming ecosystem that empowers gamers and developers in Japan. Based on this collaboration, “Summoners War: Chronicles,” one of the most anticipated AAA blockchain games, will be onboarded on Oasys.

Ubisoft is launching its first-ever partnership with Oasys to create a new Web3 game, titled "Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles".

Additionally, the event provided updates and information on previously announced titles and partnerships, such as:



double jump.tokyo unveiled a new blockchain game, “Battle of Three Kingdoms,” which is being developed under license from SEGA’s renowned IP, “Sangokushi Taisen.” The game showcased its captivating artwork, generating significant anticipation among attendees.

MIXI's partnership with Oasys for content development, leveraging MIXI's expertise in social gaming and user engagement to create a more immersive and rewarding blockchain gaming experience. This is in addition to MIXI's involvement as an Oasys validator since April 2023.

DMM.com / DM2C Studio's confirmation of the release of the first game, "Coin Musume," on the DMM exclusive Verse "DM2 Verse." In addition, a movie for the upcoming title, "Kanpani☆Girls RE:BLOOM" was also unveiled, alongside information about a new title, "Kamiyagura."

BLOCKSMITH&Co.'s introduction of "QAQA," a vertical short video app set to be deployed on their unique "BLQS Verse."

Enish Co., Ltd.'s decision to build their own Verse and the announcement of their inaugural title, "De:Lithe Last Memories."

decision to build their own Verse and the announcement of their inaugural title, “De:Lithe Last Memories.” Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.’s introduction of GameFi content that incorporates token incentives and gamification on Oasys’ unique Verse, with the aim of “making an impact on the world while earning” and addressing social issues.

Furthermore, Oasys revealed the following:



OASYX’s second NFT project with Bandai Namco Research Institute based on the concept of “AI lifeform X NFT”

The development of a wallet specialized for the Oasys blockchain.

The Oasys Special Event marked the beginning of a new era of blockchain gaming. With its strong partnerships with leading players in the gaming industry and its extensive pipeline of ecosystem updates, titles, and Verses, Oasys is well-positioned to become the leading blockchain platform for gaming.



Participating companies/projects include: BLOCKSMITH&Co., Coinmusume, Com2uS, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd., DMM.com LLC, double jump.tokyo Inc., Enish Inc., Mixi, Inc., OASYX, and Ubisoft

