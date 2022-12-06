Oasys Completes Strategic Funding Round From Galaxy Interactive and NexonOasys Logos.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Oasys, a gaming-optimized blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces that it has successfully closed a strategic funding round, with participation from Galaxy Interactive, South Korean gaming giant Nexon, the company behind the hit gaming franchises MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online, as well as Presto Labs, MZ Web3 Fund, Hyperithm, Jets Capital, Jsquare, AAG, YJM Games, and ChainGuardians.

A core objective of the strategic funding round is to enhance Oasys’ ecosystem, by way of strengthening its validator network as well as expanding its pool of gaming partners. The partnerships forged with the investors in the strategic round will also continue to create additional opportunities for the growth of Oasys, along with its different stakeholders.

Following the strategic funding round, Oasys also announced the conclusion of its public token sale held from 30 November 2022 to 4 December 2022, which saw its funding goal reached within 12 hours, with commitment from 60 countries. Oasys’ public token sale is an important milestone which allows the general public (excluding US-based investors) to invest in Oasys for the first time. Earlier this year, Oasys completed a USD 20 million private token sale round, led by Republic Crypto, and announced its Mainnet launch in October.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “The wake of the recent incidents in the Web3 industry have emphasized the importance of building a decentralized and robust business — one premised on creating quality games and gaming content. Through the support and valuable expertise of leading game developers, the largest institutional backers in Web 3, and individual investors from all over the world, we will bring about a new breed of blockchain games with the gameplay and unparalleled experience the community desires.”

Richard Kim, General Partner, Galaxy Interactive, added: “Oasys shares our vision to increase mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming, through its public L1 and private L2 solution built for game developers and users. We’re thrilled to join the Oasys community, and work alongside passionate publishers, developers, and crypto-native partners to bring legacy gaming IPs on-chain and execute this vision.”

Galaxy Interactive is one of the most active venture investors in video games, immersive virtual worlds, and the technology and marketplaces powering digital identities, with approximately USD 800 million in AUM and investments in more than 100 companies. Oasys also enjoys strong institutional support from some of the most established traditional and Web3 gaming institutions including Square Enix, Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft, Netmarble, NEOWIZ, Com2uS and Yield Guild Games.

With strong support from its institutional backers, Oasys is fully focused on growing its ecosystem and enhancing user experiences. Oasys is committed to its mission of leading the global expansion of blockchain games and bringing new gaming experiences to players and developers alike.

Hashtag: #Oasys

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.