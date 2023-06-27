Oasys Explores Potential Partnership with MIXI Corporation to Accelerate Growth of Blockchain GamingMIXI.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced that it is in talks with MIXI Corporation to expand their partnership beyond MIXI’s current role as a validator on the Oasys Chain. The two companies are exploring ways to collaborate on content production and other Web3-related initiatives to accelerate the growth of blockchain gaming.

MIXI, renowned for its blockbuster mobile game “Monster Strike,” has been at the forefront of Web3 innovation with its sports-focused NFT marketplace, “DAZN MOMENTS.”

The partnership between Oasys and MIXI would bring together the expertise of two leading companies in the blockchain gaming space. The two companies believe that they can work together to create innovative and engaging blockchain games that will appeal to a wide audience.

The two companies are still in the early stages of discussions, but they are both optimistic about the potential of the partnership. They believe that the partnership could help to accelerate the growth of blockchain gaming and make it more accessible to a wider audience.



