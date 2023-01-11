Oasys Launches Ecosystem Fund to Drive Mass Adoption of Blockchain Gaming000.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 January 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, has announced the launch of the Oasys Ecosystem Fund, a pioneering initiative that aims to enable new entrants to the burgeoning blockchain gaming space to better serve the market and drive mass adoption. As the blockchain gaming industry continues to experience rapid growth, Oasys will look to incubate and invest in a range of gaming projects that are built on or synergistic with its network.

The Oasys Ecosystem Fund will prioritise early-stage projects that are focused on building out the ecosystem, including gaming decentralised applications, infrastructure, liquidity venues, and studios. It will invest in a variety of digital assets, including but not limited to equity, debt, and token instruments. Oasys has a grant programme that provides OAS tokens to projects that meet certain criteria, but these tokens are typically only used for marketing purposes. The Fund will provide financial support and drive the operation and growth of emerging projects.

To accelerate time to market and reduce costs, the start-ups that receive funding through the Oasys Ecosystem Fund will not only receive capital, but will also have access to the knowledge network and expertise of the Oasys team, as well as Oasys’ partner network, including internationally renowned gaming investor Galaxy Interactive.

Galaxy Interactive participated in Oasys’ strategic funding round that was completed last month, alongside South Korean gaming giant Nexon, the company behind the wildly popular gaming franchise MapleStory.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “We’ve seen the staggering growth and resilience of the blockchain gaming industry over the past year, but we also recognise that recent developments in the adjacent crypto space have inevitably created uncertainty. With the launch of our Ecosystem Fund, we want to offer the best emerging projects the opportunity to continue building and scaling. We remain steadfast in our vision to bring blockchain gaming to the masses.”

Following the launch of the Ecosystem Fund, Oasys will explore setting up a second fund.

Oasys has garnered support from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft, Netmarble, WeMade, Com2uS and Yield Guild Games. With such strong institutional backing, Oasys remains laser-focused on expanding its ecosystem and is committed to shaping the next generation of gaming in a Web3 world.

Important Notice

This press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute or serve as an offer to purchase or sell securities to any person in any jurisdiction.

Hashtag: #Oasys #Blockchain #Gaming

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.