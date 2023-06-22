Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies3.png

SINGAPORE & TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced the agenda for its inaugural Oasys Special Event. Scheduled to take place at Kyoto’s historic Nijo Castle on June 28, 2023, the gathering will feature keynote presentations from industry-leading companies such as Bandai Namco Entertainment and Ubisoft, among a dozen other pioneering game companies. The assembly provides a unique opportunity to grasp future trends and advancement, aiming to spearhead the integration of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

The participating entities at the event include renowned firms such as Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., BLOCKSMITH&Co., Coinmusume, Com2uS, double jump.tokyo Inc., DMM.com LLC, Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd., Enish Inc., Mixi, Inc., Ubisoft, and OASYX. The event will showcase updates on previously announced titles, exciting reveals of new blockchain games, and fresh Verses. SEGA as the licensor and guest speaker, is also set to unveil additional details. Through shared insights into their recent endeavours and discussion on future explorations in blockchain, the event aims to cast a spotlight on the potential of this transformative technology in reshaping the gaming landscape.

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “The interest of leading Web2 entities like Bandai Namco and Ubisoft for the Web3 space represents a milestone in the gaming industry. Their embrace of blockchain technology can pave the way for more community-driven economics and user-centric experiences. Our event intends to catalyse this moment, spotlighting these explorative developments and underscoring the promising future of blockchain in gaming.”

Masaaki Taira, Member of the House of Representatives and head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Web3 Project Team (Web3PT), will also deliver a keynote address through a dedicated video letter at their inaugural Oasys Special Event, adding further gravitas to the proceedings. His advocacy for Web3 signifies Japan’s commitment to fostering blockchain technology, further reflected in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s (METI) decision to sponsor Japan Blockchain Week.

MIYAVI, lauded for his innovative “slap style” of guitar playing, will conclude the event with a live performance. Known for his wide-reaching influence spanning from music to Hollywood films and international humanitarian efforts, MIYAVI continues to command a global presence as one of Japan’s most dynamic artists.

To extend its reach, Oasys will live-stream the event’s presentations, offering access to international audiences. Several domestic and international media outlets have also agreed to serve as media partners, including CoinPost, Blockchain Game Info, Block Tempo, and PANews.

Event Details:



Date and Time: June 28, 2023 (Wednesday), 19:00-21:00 JST (doors open at 18:30)

Location: Nijo Castle, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

Entrance Fee: Complimentary

Registration: Prospective attendees are required to register in advance.

Weather Contingency: In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be rescheduled to June 29, 2023

Since its launch in December 2022, Oasys has revolutionised the way gamers and developers create and interact on blockchain, supporting about 20 games in its ecosystem. In less than a year, Oasys has forged strategic partnerships with leading players in gaming, entertainment and technology industry, including MIXI, NEXON, KDDI, SoftBank, DMM, and YGG Japan. Oasys continues its mission to bring blockchain gaming to the world by forging strategic partnerships and releasing an extensive pipeline of ecosystem updates, titles and Verses.

