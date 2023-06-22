Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses4.png

SINGAPORE & TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, officially unveils its new visual identity today—a fresh new look for a pioneer in the gaming and blockchain industries. Aligned with Oasys’ strategic vision, its modernised look and positioning represent its aim to appeal to the global gaming audiences, and to bring blockchain gaming to the masses.

This year will bring a host of new blockchain game releases from major developers as the market enters a new phase of mass adoption of blockchain technology. Amid this change, Oasys has recognised the need to target a broader and more general audience beyond the crypto landscape, as has often been the case with blockchain projects. By incorporating gaming elements of fun, interaction, and community into its visual identity, Oasys cements its status as a gaming-specific, rather than a general-purpose, blockchain.

Oasys has tweaked its existing logo, making it flatter and simpler while retaining a multi-layered design that reflects the Oasys ecosystem’s unique architecture. Similarly, they have changed their logo’s text to a design that recalls the buttons on a game controller. The overall colour palette includes colourful accents of pink, blue and yellow on a white background to express the fun of gaming and evoke the world of entertainment, while a neon toned version is also available on a black background, targeting core gamers. At the same time, Oasys reskinned its website (https://www.oasys.games/), introducing elements that emphasise fun and interactivity to highlight that the platform specialises in games.

The reimagined tagline—Unreal Games Made Real—encapsulates the unique benefits and exhilarating experiences that web3 technologies introduce to gamers. Today, gamers play and pay to earn in-game rewards that only retain their value solely within the virtual confines of the game. In addition to uncompromised speed and zero gas fees, the Oasys blockchain aspires to enable gamers to take their rewards with them across different r games and beyond. This innovative network, along with the games within it, makes it possible for avatars, power-ups, weapons, and a plethora of other in-game assets to be transferred inter-games or to NFT marketplaces. This unfolds a rich “multiverse” of gaming experiences, evoking a sense of awe and wonderment, the kind of “Unreal” world that gamers have always dreamt of. Oasys’ brand aesthetic, inspired by diverse gaming universes, can be previewed on the Oasys’ website. While this exploration is just the beginning, a simplified version is currently available, with future expansions and function improvements planned.

Meanwhile, to further demonstrate its long-term commitment to developing the future of gaming, Oasys emphasises in its new brand positioning that established names in the gaming industry support it. Major gaming houses such as Sega, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco have thrown their support behind Oasys. Ultimately, Oasys is building a global standard for the blockchain gaming industry that aims to become a broad platform for a wide range of gaming applications.

Oasys’ visual identity renewal comes in the run-up to IVS CRYPTO 2023, Kyoto, June 28-30, happening alongside the acclaimed Japan Blockchain Week as well as a special parallel event that Oasys is staging at the historic Nijo Castle.

