OASYX Unveils New Range of Virtua Fighter NFTsOASYX x Virtua Fighter.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 — OASYX, an NFT project developed on the Oasys gaming blockchain and published by double jump.tokyo, today announces an exclusive collaboration with SEGA’s iconic 3D fighting game franchise, Virtua Fighter. The collaboration spans the franchise’s first three games – Virtua Fighter, Virtua Fighter 2 and Virtua Fighter 3, and is supervised by Yu Suzuki, the acclaimed and award-winning creator of Virtua Fighter.

As part of the collaboration, fans can acquire limited-edition “VF MAYU” (Japanese – 繭 or “cocoon”) NFTs, which will contain special Virtua Fighter characters, to be incubated and revealed in April 2023. A total of 1,000 “VF MAYU” NFTs will be made available, from 10,000 minted as part of OASYX’s inaugural series of NFTs.

This range of NFTs will include 11 characters from the first three Virtua Fighter games into OASYX’s creative worlds, creating a unique and exciting experience for new and old fans of Virtua Fighter alike.

Yu Suzuki, Creator, Virtua Fighter, said: “During my time as a director at SEGA, I initially developed Virtua Fighter using innovative 3D computer graphics technology, which was cutting-edge and industry-leading at the time. Since then, the Virtua Fighter series has grown to be loved by many players and continues to be supported by numerous fans today.

Mr. Suzuki continues, “Through my work supervising the development of OASYX’s unique worldview, I am delighted to combine innovative technology in the form of blockchain-based NFTs, with three titles from the Virtua Fighter series to create new entertainment for a wide range of gaming fans.”

Further updates on the partnership will be made available on the OASYX and Oasys official social channels.

