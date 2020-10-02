Obama extends support to Trump, despite ‘political fight’

WASHINGTON, D.C. , United States – Former president Barack Obama on Friday sent a message of support to White House successor Donald Trump and his wife Melania, setting aside the bitter election battle to wish them a rapid recovery from Covid-19.

“Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first lady,” Obama said at the start of a fundraising event with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by Covid-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery.” he said.

“We’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.”

