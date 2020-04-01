Obando closes border to Valenzuela 

VALENZUELA’S neighboring town of Obando, Bulacan has closed its border to the city to contain the highly contagious coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian has confirmed to the Manila Times that the closure was ordered by Obando Mayor Edwin Santos and he respects the latter’s decision.

‘‘I’m sure he has nothing but his constituents’ best interest at heart when he made the decision, Gatchalian said.

Obando has no Covid-19 cases, according to a 24 Oras report on Tuesday.

Only medicine and food supply are allowed entry in the area. Residents of Obando who leave will no longer be allowed entrance.

Despite the border closure, Valenzuela has kept the city’s hospitals and healthcare facilities open to Obando residents.

When all of this is done, we look forward to seeing young Obando kids studying in Valenzuela schools side by side with Valenzuelano students. We will also look forward to seeing Obando market goers shopping again in the market of Polo, Gatchalian added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bulacan Provincial Health Office registered 28 Covid-19 cases in the province, with 12 fatalities. Of the 305 active persons under investigation, 110 were cleared. Of the 1,619 persons under monitoring, 2,008 were cleared.

WITH REPORTS FROM ARLIE O. CALALO AND FREDERICK SILVERIO