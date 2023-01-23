Obie Trice and D12 to Support Snoop Dogg on 2023 Australian Tour

Snoop Dogg has announced a bunch of support acts for his upcoming Australian tour later this year.

The rapper will play a string of shows in the country across February and March, kicking things off in Parth before moving through Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and finally finishing in Adelaide. Check out all dates and details below.

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre: ‘Back In The Game’

[embedded content]

He’s just announced that four acts will be joining him on the road: Detroit rapper Obie Trice, hip-hop collective D12, US duo Tha Dogg Pound, and Irish crew Versatile.

It’s Snoop Dogg’s first Australian since he was here in 2014 headlining the Big Day Out. He’s coming in support of his latest album, I Wanna Thank Me. The tour was originally scheduled to take place last October, but was cancelled at the last minute due to “scheduling conflicts”. All tickets from that tour are valid for the new dates.

Snoop Dogg ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Australian Tour 2022

Tickets on sale now via TEG Dainty.

Monday, 27th February, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 1st March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 4th March, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 7th March, 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Further Reading

Sade, Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg Reschedules Cancelled Australian Arena Tour To 2023

A Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In The Works