Obiena bounces back from back pains

OLYMPICS-BOUND pole vaulter EJ Obiena has been experiencing lower back pains, forcing him to take it easy while training in Formia, Italy.

EJ Obiena displays his winning form during the men’s pole vault event of the 18th Asian

Games in 2018 at the GBK Grand Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Obiena’s father and coach Emerson said to The Manila Times on Monday evening it was a blessing in disguise that the Tokyo Olympics was rescheduled next year from July 23 to August 8, giving the Olympian time to rest and recuperate.

“He’s fine now. He visited the chiropractor for treatment,” said the elder Obiena, adding that his son’s lower back muscles were now at ease. “So far, from his feedback, his back muscles are now more relax[ed] after the treatment.”

The father said there was nothing to worry about. The younger Obiena could still train because his back wasn’t seriously strained.

“It’s not. Naga-guard ‘yung back muscle[s] niya ‘pag naparami na siya ng talon. Kaya minabuti nila ngayon na ipa-checkup habang wala pang laro. Nag–eensayo pa rin naman siya. Bawas lang muna sa jumps (His back muscles are guarded for when he’s had too many jumps. That’s why he made sure he had a checkup while the games were suspended. He still exercises. Jumps are just lessened),” added Obiena’s father.

The chiropractor supported this, saying that a magnetic resonance imagery test was unnecessary for the meantime, but advised the pole vaulter to avoid aggravating his condition with strenuous jumps.

The back problems began when the younger Obiena trained in China early this year, immediately after the 30th Southeast Asian Games in New Clark city last December.

Presently under the guidance Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petro, the Olympian hopes to recover in time to make the jump at the Diamond League in Morocco this year in August.