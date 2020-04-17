Obiena trains with Olympic record-holder in Italy

OLYMPICS-bound pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena has his eye firmly on bagging the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, following a rigorous regimen courtesy of training buddy Thiago Braz da Silva, the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist.

At present, Obiena trains at the place of da Silva in Formia, Italy. Obiena is perfectly at home, training in the premises of the Olympic pole vault record holder of 6.03 meters even though the Brazilian would most likely be his most formidable competitor next year.

“We have been competitors and good friends. I respect him not just as a training partner but also as my friend, and I also believe in fair play and my abilities to compete with the best,” the 24-year-old Obiena told The Manila Times in an online interview on Thursday.

“It’s good. I see him (da Silva) as a big brother,” he added. “I have trained with him since 2014; so, we know each other quite well.”

Obiena is not aiming to break da Silva’s record, per se, but is gunning for gold.

“It’s not the record that I am after. I’m after the gold. If that means I need to jump 6.03 or higher, then I would do everything that I can to jump that,” he explained. “I’m working as hard as I can to achieve that feat. My goal is to win. The height comes after.”

Obiena, one of the four Filipino athletes who already qualified for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, said that he could possibly spend the rest of the year training in Formia, Italy as the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic rages in the world outside.

“It’s a possibility. It would depend in the competitions going forward. There are lots of things we haven’t finalized yet,” said Obiena, who confirmed that the training center in Formia was closed because of the national quarantine imposed by the Italian government.

“It’s changing. We try to adapt to the situation. Before, the training center was open, but now ,it’s closed. So, we adjust the training to the circumstances,” added Obiena, who is being trained by Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, who is also da Silva’s coach.

Obiena qualified for the Olympics last September 4 after surpassing the 5.80-meter qualifying standard with a 5.81-meter record. He also won the gold at the 2019 Salto Con L’asta tournament in Piazza, Chiari, Italy.

Besides Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, middleweight boxer Eumir Felix Marcial and flyweight fighter Irish Magno are the other Filipinos who earned qualifying tickets to the Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Summer Olympics was originally set to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The International Olympic Committee and Japan had agreed to let it commence from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.