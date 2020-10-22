OCB Life Brand Appears in London Stadium during this weekend’s early kickoff match between West Ham United and Manchester City

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Apart from the match between West Ham United and Machester City, OCB Life brand and slogan also appeared in last week’s Merseyside derby match between Everton and Liverpool in Premier League that ended in an exciting 2-2 draw, as well as an earlier match in LaLiga when Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0.



OCB Life Group advertising in Goodison Park Stadium during the previous Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool.

Football fans will once again see the OCB Life brand advertised on the LED perimeter boards during this Saturday’s match between West Ham United and Manchester City. The match is slotted for early kickoff at 12:30h UK time (18:30h Vietnam time) on 24th October 2020, and will be broadcast live on K+ in Vietnam, NBC Sports in USA, Tencent Sports in China, Star Sports in India, Singtel MioTV in Singapore, DAZN in Japan, SPOTV in Korea, and over 180 broadcasters worldwide.

The OCB Life brand will be featured 9 times during the match, for 20 seconds each time for a total of 3 minutes brand exposure across the LED perimeter boards in London Stadium. The iconic London Stadium was built for the 2012 London Olympic Games, and has become the home ground of The Hammers since the 2016/2017 Premier League season.

Besides advertising in Premier League matches, the Singapore-based OCB Life Group also places digital advertising during the Asia broadcast for a number of matches of Real Madrid and Barcelona through digital board replacement (DBR) technology.

“We are launching a major marketing campaign building the OCB Life brand, and sports marketing is a key component of our overall marketing plan. Advertising during the popular football matches, particularly in matches involving top teams of the Premier League, is a unique opportunity for us to build our brand and to generate awareness worldwide,” said James Franco, Senior Consultant at OCB Life Group.

In related news, OCB Life Group announces that it has bought a Platinum Advertising Package for the coming World Cup Qualifier match between Malaysia and Vietnam. This will be a massive match for both teams, as a victory would put either of them in pole position to progress to the final qualifying round for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This Advertising Package will feature the OCB Life Group logo and its “OCB Life. Change My Life“ tagline over a total of 14 minutes of brand exposure across the pitch-side LED Perimeter Advertising boards at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match was originally scheduled on 31st March 2020, but has been postponed to 30th March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OCB Life Group believes in the values of sports. It will continue to support football and other sports in Vietnam as well as in other markets to connect with the community.

About OCB Life Group

OCB Life Group is a Singapore-based technology company powered by its BchainLife Hybrid Blockchain 3.0 technology. The company has developed a number of innovative applications across multiple sectors, including: electronic payments, services, healthcare and wellness, real estate, finance and investments, media, and technology products – to help users “Change My Life”.