Occ. Mindoro hospital placed on lockdown due to COVID-19

CITY OF CALAPAN –– A local hospital has been placed on temporary lockdown after a health worker tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Governor Eduardo Gadiano has ordered the lockdown of the San Jose District Hospital after the fourth COVID-19 case, a 35-year-old female health worker from Magsaysay town, contracted the virus based on the Expanded Mass Testing for frontliners on April 20.

The governor said the patient was asymptomatic, and contact tracing was already being done.

While on temporary lockdown, people can go to Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital and San Sebastian District Hospital in case of emergencies.

The Occidental Mindoro COVID-19 Task Force reported that the province has completed monitoring 9,107 persons, while 100 were still being closely watched.

Sixteen suspected COVID-19 carriers have been admitted to hospitals and seven in an isolation facility.

