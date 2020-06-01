Occidental Mindoro COVID-19 watch: 2 more test positive; 39 total cases

CITY OF CALAPAN – Occidental Mindoro recorded two more confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the provincial government announced on social media Monday morning.

The Provincial Health Office received the two positive test results Sunday night from the Philippines Red Cross. The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 39.

The latest patients are both female frontliners aged 28 and 26 years old from the municipality of Calintaan.

They took a Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) swab testing on May 28. They have no travel history.

Both are both asymptomatic and in isolation for strict monitoring, the provincial government said.

As of Monday, there are 31 active cases in the province. Seven patients have recovered and one died.

