Occidental Mindoro parish to use ‘trumpet’ for Masses, prayers

CITY OF CALAPAN –– While most parishes in Luzon turned to the live streaming on Facebook of Holy Masses and prayers to avoid crowds to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Santa Teresa parish in Magsaysay town in Occidental Mindoro uses the public address system.

Parish priest Fr. Gerry Causapin said this is because they have a weak internet signal.

“I say the mass every day, using a trumpet of the public address system. Every 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m., we air or play the Angelus, rosary, Oratio Imperata,” he said.

Causapin said he does it to “lead people to prayer and to let them feel the presence and compassion of the Church during these trying times.”

The Catholic Church has suspended all Masses, including Lenten rites and activities, since the beginning of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine last March 15.

In Looc town, Fr. Anthony Tria said he was “feeling awkward saying Mass through FB live streaming because it’s different talking without seeing any face.”

