Occidental Mindoro records 41st COVID-19 case

CITY OF CALAPAN — A 30-year-old male is the 41st COVID-19 case in Occidental Mindoro, the provincial government announced on Saturday afternoon.

The new patient is from San Jose town and has no travel history, a post in Occidental Mindoro’s Facebook account said.

He was admitted to San Jose District Hospital on June 6.

He was transferred to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City on June 9 for emergency dialysis.

His reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab was collected on June 6 for testing.

His symptoms include epigastric pain and cough.

