Occidental Mindoro records 42nd COVID-19 case

CITY OF CALAPAN –– A 40-year-old woman became the 42nd positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Occidental Mindoro, according to a bulletin from the provincial government.

A post on the official Facebook page of Occidental Mindoro on Friday evening said the Department of Health Center for Health Development in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) revealed that the woman is a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel from San Jose town.

The bulletin also said the patient “showed no signs and symptoms, has no travel history, and no history of exposure” to other known COVID-19 patients.

