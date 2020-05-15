Occidental Mindoro records 7th confirmed COVID-19 case

CITY OF CALAPAN – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Oriental Mindoro has confirmed that a resident of Sta. Cruz town tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new case, seventh confirmed COVID-19 patient in the province, is a 24-year-old male, tagged as Patient No. 7.

“His specimen was collected last May 9, 2020 during the Expanded COVID-19 Testing as a close contact of a probable case who died in Sta. Cruz Community Hospital,” said the provincial government in its post Friday evening on PGO Occidental Mindoro Facebook account.

The PHO received the test result Friday, May 15, from Philippine Red Cross.

The agency also said that the patient is asymptomatic and currently in an isolation facility of Sta. Cruz.

At present, there are three active but asymptomatic cases (Patients No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7), three recovered (Patients No. 2, No.3 and No. 5) and one death (Patient No. 1) in the province.

