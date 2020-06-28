Occidental Mindoro records its 43rd COVID-19 case

CITY OF CALAPAN — Occidental Mindoro recorded its 43rd coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case according to a social media post on Sunday morning by the provincial government.

According to the Provincial Health Office, the patient is a 37-year-old man from Calintaan town working in a Department of Public Works and Highway project in Balao in Abra de Ilog town.

ADVERTISEMENT

His reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) swab specimen was collected on June 23, and the municipal health office received the test result from the Philippine Red Cross on June 27.

At present, he is asymptomatic, quarantined at their construction bunkhouse and isolated for strict monitoring.

FEATURED STORIES

His travel history and history of exposure are under verification.

The province now has two active cases, 40 recoveries, and one death.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ