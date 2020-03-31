Trending Now

Occidental Mindoro teachers sew face masks, make face shields for medical frontliners

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Occidental Mindoro teachers sew face masks, make face shields for medical frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — A group of teachers from Occidental Mindoro have sewed face masks and crafted improvised face shields to be distributed to medical frontliners dealing with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumilos ang DepEd Mimaropa Region at SDO-Occidental Mindoro bilang pakikiisa sa laban kontra Covid-19.Inilunsad ang…

Posted by DepEd Philippines on Monday, March 30, 2020

FEATURED STORIES

Photos of the teachers making the protective equipment were posted on the Facebook page of the Department of Education on Tuesday.
According to DepEd, the initiative is part of the “Gurong Nasa Bahay, Inyong Karamay,” project aimed at protecting physicians, nurses nd other allied healthcare workers from the viral menace.

Other groups have likewise launched initiatives and programs to extend due assistance to medical and other frontliners leading the charge against COVID-19.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top