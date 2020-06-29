Occidental Mindoro town hospital to close for 1 week after 2 infected with coronavirus

CITY OF CALAPAN—A community hospital in an Occidental Mindoro town has to close for one week beginning Monday (June 29) after a patient and a health care worker tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Abra de Ilog town’s Inter-Agency Task Force decided on Monday afternoon to shut the hospital down to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the provincial government on a social media post.

The hospital will open on July 5 after decontamination of the isolation facility and other hospital areas being used by the public.

The patient who tested positive for the virus is a 37-year-old man from the town of Calintaan who works in a Department of Public Works and Highways project in Abra de Ilog.

The other infected person is a 33-year-old health care worker in the Abra de Ilog Community Hospital.

