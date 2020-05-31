Occidental Mindoro towns to be placed under different types of community quarantine

CITY OF CALAPAN — Eleven towns in Occidental Mindoro will be under different types of community quarantine from June 1 to 15, confirmed Governor Eduardo Gadiano on Sunday.

Citing the ruling of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF), Gadiano said in a phone interview that the recently recorded 26 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases involving construction workers from a Department of Public Works and Highways project in Magsaysay town are major factors for the various levels of community quarantine imposed over the towns.

According to RIATF Resolution No. 4 Series of 2020, Magsaysay will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

San Jose, Sablayan, Calintaan, and Rizal will be under General Community Quarantine (GCQ). San Jose has one active COVID-19 case while Calintaan has two active cases, one of which is a male frontliner. San Jose, Sablayan, Calintaan, and Rizal are adjacent towns.

“It is more relaxed in Mamburao, Paluan, Sta. Cruz, Abra de Ilog, Looc, and Lubang,” said Gadiano. These towns will be under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Sta. Cruz had a Mangyan COVID-19 positive case but his residence is isolated and the patient had already recovered, he said. Mamburao, Paluan, Sta. Cruz, and Abra de Ilog are adjacent towns.

Looc and Lubang towns are in a separate islands. The Lubang municipality had appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to retain its GCQ status.

Gadiano said this was not granted because Lubang had no positive case from the start and no COVID-19 suspect or probable cases as of Sunday.

As of May 30, the province reported 37 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 29 are active cases as of Sunday, seven recoveries and one death.

