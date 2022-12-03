This is the Occupational Therapist Board Exam Result December 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Occupational Therapist Board Exam on December 1-2, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Pampanga.

PRC Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy Chairman Eduardo R. Peregrino Jr. and members Raul G. Agustin, Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Delia R. Pabalan, and Bernadette M. Reyes administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

Basic Sciences

General Medical and Surgical Condition

Occupational Therapy Applications, Programs, Organization and Psychosocial Dysfunction, Physical Disabilities

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Occupational Therapist Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination or on December 6, 2022.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring occupational therapists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.