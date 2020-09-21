OCD warns vs con men seeking donations for COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines—The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has warned the public against con artists claiming to be with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“We would like to caution our countrymen against dealing with these dishonest characters who are impersonating NDRRMC officials and staff to solicit funds,” said Ricardo Jalad, NDDRMC executive director and civil defense administrator in a statement on Monday (Sept. 21).

He said his office received reports of “clandestine so clandestine solicitation of funds from suppliers and private citizens in the name of NDRRMC, OCD or the

Civil Defense Administrator to supposedly finance the Covid-19 effort as well as other ‘side-projects’.”

“No NDRRMC or OCD official will contact anyone using an unregistered or third-party contact number and ask for funds to be deposited to personal accounts or money transfer outlets,” Jalad said.

“The public is advised to contact the NDRRMC hotline or call the local police if they encounter such bogus solicitations and not to give out any item or amount to these,” he added.

“We publish the list of items that are required in the response efforts and we formally communicate with donors and suppliers using official channels,” he said.

He said those who wish to donate to the disaster agency are advised to deposit their donations in the official NDDRMC bank account and not to personal accounts or via money transfer outlets.

For official transactions, the public may contact the NDRRMC Operations Center hotlines: (02) 8911-1406 / 8912 5668 / 8912 2665 or email at [email protected] Monetary donations, meanwhile, may be deposited to DBP Camp Aguinaldo Branch with Philippine Peso account: 000-00149-435-3 and US Dollar account: 01-5-00047-435-4.

