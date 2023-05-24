Ocean Alley Announce Headline Tour with Winston Surfshirt

Ocean Alley have announced a headline Australian tour for October and November, joined by fellow Northern Beaches act Winston Surfshirt for the entire run. The band’s headline dates will kick off Saturday, 7th October at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before a show at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, 13th October.

The tour will head to Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, 21st October before wrapping up at Riverstage in Brisbane on Friday, 10th November. In addition to Winston Surfshirt, Le Shiv, Seaside, Death by Denim, Dulcie and South Summit will also perform on selected dates. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 26th May from 12pm AEST.

Ocean Alley will warm up for their headline shows with an appearance at Wanderer Festival in Pambula, on the far north coast of New South Wales. That’s set to take place from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October, and will also feature the likes of Django Django, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby and more.

Ocean Alley released their fourth studio album, Low Altitude Living, in October last year. The follow-up to 2020’s Lonely Diamond was previewed with the singles ‘Deepest Darkness’ and ‘Home’. When announcing the album last year, keyboardist Lach Galbraith said the band’s songwriting had “become more intricate” as they explored new styles on the record. “Pushing each other to try new things, inside and outside of music, is really important for us to keep things fresh.”

Winston Surfshit are currently at the tail end of their own headline tour, having spent much of May playing shows in support of their 2022 album Panna Cotta. That tour will wrap up early next month with a show at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.

Ocean Alley 2023 Australian Tour

with Ocean Alley, Le Shiv* and Seaside^

Saturday, 7th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney*

Friday, 13th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne*

Saturday, 21st October – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth*^ (plus Death by Denim, Dulcie and South Summit)

Friday, 10th Novermber – Riverstage, Brisbane^

Tickets on sale Friday, 26th May

