Ocean Alley Announce New Album ‘Low Altitude Living’, Share Latest Single

Northern Beaches sextet Ocean Alley have announced the impending release of their fourth album, Low Altitude Living. The record is scheduled to be released on 14th October, with new single ‘Home’ complementing news of its impending arrival.

The opening track on their new record, ‘Home’ is described as a profession of love for both people and place, and inspired by the group’s ability to slow down throughout 2020 and reconnect with both themselves and those around them. The song is also paired by a W.A.M. Bleakley-directed clip that features footage shot between Melbourne and Broken Hill.

Ocean Alley – ‘Home’

[embedded content]

“We’ve felt more connected than ever to the people and places that are around us at home,” guitarist Mitch Galbraith said of the song in a statement. “Normally, we’d be spending most of our year away on tour but we felt very lucky to spend the last two years with the people we love.”

Ocean Alley’s new album arrives two years after the release of Lonely Diamond, their highest-charting album to date, which peaked at number three on the local charts. Previously inspired by ’70s prog-rock names such as Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, the new record sees the group diversifying somewhat, taking on styles reminiscent of names such as The Commodores, Interpol, and a myriad ’90s-era alt-rock icons.

“Pushing each other to try new things, inside and outside of music, is really important for us to keep things fresh,” adds keyboardist and vocalist Lach Galbraith. “Musically our songwriting has become more intricate as we explore new styles and techniques in recording.”

Low Altitude Living is released on 14th October.

Ocean Alley – Low Altitude Living

Home Double Vision Touch Back Down Perfume Drinks And Cigars Simple Pleasures Parking Fines Changes Deepest Darkness West Coast Snake Eyes Lapwing

