Ocean Alley, Django Django and Thelma Plum Lead Wanderer Festival 2023 Lineup

After announcing its first round of artists last month, the organisers of Pambula Beach festival Wanderer have revealed a more comprehensive lineup of acts for the event’s 2023 edition. Back for a second year, Wanderer will run from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October on the Sapphire Coast of New South Wales.

Leading the bill are roots-rockers Ocean Alley and London-via-Edinburgh art rock band Django Django. Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum is another high-billed artist, along with American blues musician Son Little, Wergaia/Wemba Wemba songwriter Alice Skye, Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez, plus Annie Hamilton, Art vs Science, Babe Rainbow and more.

Ocean Alley – ‘Touch Back Down’

[embedded content]

The new additions to the Wanderer lineup join previously-announced acts The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby, Lisa Mitchell and Melbourne Ska Orchestra. They’ve also announced an arts program, which includes performances from the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, a workshop by Adelaide multi-instrumentalist Adam Page and much more. See the full lineup below – tickets are on sale now.

Per a press release, more artists will be announced for Wanderer Festival’s 2023 edition in the coming months, with festival organiser Simon Daly – who is also the founder of Falls Festival – saying he is “thrilled” with how the event is shaping up.

“We’re curating a really strong program consistent with what Wanderer is all about. It is diverse in every sense and includes plenty of well known favourites as well as amazing new talent. We are really proud to be delivering such a world-class event in the Sapphire Coast,” Daly said.

“It is really rewarding creating something so equally loved by both the local community as well as travellers coming from all over Australia for an unforgettable experience in this stunning part of the world.”

Wanderer Festival debuted in September last year with a lineup that included The Dandy Warhols, DMA’S, Confidence Man, Winston Surfshirt, Jack River and more. More than 8000 people attended the debut event, with more than half coming from outside the South East NSW region and nearly 30% travelling interstate.

“We were amazed by Wanderer’s reach last year with so many people travelling to enjoy not only Wanderer, but this stunning part of the world,” Daly said.

Wanderer Festival 2023

Ocean Alley

Django Django

The Jungle Giants

Thelma Plum

Spiderbait

Kevin Morby

Son Little

Alice Skye

Annie Hamilton

Art vs Science

Babe Rainbow

Bega Sound Collective

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (Gomez)

C.W. Stoneking

DICE

Djinama Yilaga

Flavuh

Freya Josephine Hollick

Goldie

Haiku Hands

Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide

Jacoténe

Kim Churchill

Lisa Mitchell

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Montaigne

Prodikal-1

Robyn Martin

Rum Jungle

Steph Strings

Stonewave Taiko

The Big Lost Band

The Thin White Ukes

Urthboy

Whiskey Dram

Dates & Venue

Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October – Pambula Beach, New South Wales

Further Reading

The Jungle Giants, Kevin Morby and Spiderbait Among First Artists Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023

Django Django Take Us Track By Track Through ‘Glowing In The Dark’

Love Letter To A Record: Gomez’s Ian Ball On The Notwist’s ‘Neon Golden’