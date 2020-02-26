Ocean Grove Announce Details of New Album ‘Flip Phone Fantasy’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 27, 2020

Fans have been waiting for three years for Ocean Grove‘s second album Flip Phone Fantasy, and now the band have finally unveiled when it’ll be released.

Flip Phone Fantasy is set for release on Friday, 13th March – so just over a fortnight away. It’ll feature previously released singles ‘JUNKIE$’, ‘NEO’, ‘SUNNY’ and ‘Ask For The Anthem’. Additionally, the band have released a brand new track ‘Thousand Golden People’.

“The songs on the album have somewhat of a metaphorical undertone for the futuristic mirror image we hoped to embody by the end of the process,” commented bassist Twiggy Hunter on Flip Phone Fantasy.

“The album is a very intentional blue print for the changes we wanted to see in ourselves.”

Listen to ‘Thousand Golden People’ and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Flip Phone Fantasy below.

[embedded content]

Flip Phone Fantasy album artwork

Flip Phone Fantasy tracklist

1. SUPERSTAR

2. NEO

3. SENSE AGAIN

4. SUNNY

5. THOUSAND GOLDEN PEOPLE

6. GUYS FROM THE GORD

7. SHIMMER

8. BABY COBRA

9. ASK FOR THE ANTHEM

10. SWAY

11. JUNKIE$

12. FREAKS