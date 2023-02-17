Ocean Grove Lock In ‘Bored Of The City’ 2023 East Coast Tour

Ocean Grove are ~bored~ of the same old cap cities and taking their live show to a stack of oft-overlooked regional stages across Australia’s East Coast.

The genre-bending alt-rockers will be visiting fans in 11 locations this April, announcing headline dates in Newcastle, Penrith, Wollongong, Canberra, Albury, Bendigo, Geelong, Belgrave, Frankston, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

Ocean Grove – ‘Bored’ Ft. Dune Rats

“We cut our teeth on regional tours around Australia back when OG was starting out,” vocalist Dale Tanner said in a press statement.

“Hopping in a van (or in our case – my ute) and taking to the highways led us to some of the most outrageous and memorable times of our career and lives. It’s been well over six years since putting together a regional headline tour of our own and we are so psyched to finally return to so many great parts of the country and revive this energy that defined the early years of the band.”

He continued: “There’s nothing quite like performing in far-flung places away from the major cities – the rarity of the occasion creates something pretty special. No-one in the room takes the moment for granted, including the band, and you feel proud to be part of something bigger, a community that just needed its chance to shine. They’ve been asking for it, so here we f**king go!”

The band will be coming armed with their latest full-length album, 2022’s Up In The Air Forever, and bringing mates Deez Nuts and Bloom along for the ride.

You can catch all the dates and details below.

Supported by Deez Nuts & Bloom

Tickets on sale now via Destroy All Lines

Wednesday, 12th April – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle (18+)

Thursday, 13th April – Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith (18+)

Friday, 14th April – La La Las, Wollongong (18+)

Saturday, 15th April – Uc Hub, Canberra (18+)

Sunday, 16th April – Beer Deluxe, Albury (18+)

Wednesday, 19th April – Tonic Bar, Bendigo (18+)

Thursday, 20th April – Barwon Club, Geelong (18+)

Friday, 21st April – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (18+)

Saturday, 22nd April – Pelly Bar, Frankston (18+)

Thursday, 27th April – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast (18+)

Friday, 28th April – Solbar, Sunshine Coast (18+)

