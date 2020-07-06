OCP Announces today that SpaceDC is the first OCP Ready™ facility in Asia-Pacific

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced today that Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC Pte Ltd has achieved OCP Ready™ certification for their new data center in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the first data center in Asia to receive this OCP certification and demonstrates the growing awareness of creating highly efficient facilities designed for the new wave of open infrastructure deployments.

SpaceDC‘s Jakarta facility has met guidelines created by the OCP Data Center Facility Project Team, and serves as a reference for data center operators and tenants who want to understand the fundamental facility requirements to deploy OCP hardware into their IT space. Facilities that meet the OCP Ready™ requirements and approved by the OCP Data Center Facilities Project receive the certification as an OCP Ready™ facility.

Along with the facility, SpaceDC Pte Ltd has achieved ColoSolution Provider status, which is a specific designation for members who are part of the OCP reseller ecosystem. OCP ColoSolution Providers must exhibit strong technical, service and support capabilities to enable scalable deployments of OCP infrastructure.

SpaceDC is committed to lowering the environmental impact of their data centers and they have taken great care in all areas of the data center design. From site selection to modular construction, the energy source that they’ll be using to power the facility and the recycling of waste heat, these are all aspects that will help SpaceDC achieve their mission.

https://www.spacedc.com/green-data-centers/

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the OCP community – the same community shared by tech giants such as Google and Facebook. As the first OCP Colo Solution Provider in Asia, this certification certainly affirms SpaceDC‘s mission of being an efficient, reliable and scalable data center platform for businesses looking to expand in the region. By being OCP certified, we’ve distinguished ourselves as a brand whom our customers can depend on for world-class data center solutions,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of SpaceDC.

“SpaceDC recognizes the capacity for OCP solutions to continue growing and evolving across Asia, resulting in a need for more facilities and operators who understand the needs of enterprise companies looking to adopt more open hardware designs. I would like to congratulate SpaceDC for becoming the first OCP ReadyTM facility in Asia, which is an incredible achievement, ” stated Steve Helvie, Vice President of Channel Development for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

“Throughout the process for JAK2 to be certified as OCP Ready™, their team has demonstrated a deep technical knowledge and understanding of what it means to create an optimised data center facility for hosting OCP IT gear. This new colo facility is a fantastic addition to the growing portfolio of OCP Ready™ data centers and will enable SpaceDC’s OCP customers to take full advantage of the TCO benefits of deploying OCP technology” stated Mark Dansie, a key member of the OCP DC Facilities Project Team and leader of the OCP Ready™ program

SpaceDC’s OCP Ready™ facility is now listed on the OCP Marketplace.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP’s collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

About SpaceDC

SpaceDC is creating state-of-the-art data

enters to help businesses grow in Southeast Asia’s fast-moving digital markets. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by the GIC, SpaceDC is applying over 60 years of combined experience to create a network of state-of-the-art data center campuses in Southeast Asia’s key regional cities.

Our campuses are strategically located to tap the cities’ natural resources and maximize accessibility. They feature multiple layers of security, dark fiber connectivity and very low PUEs to ensure your business-critical data is always secure and accessible. We offer a collaborative partnership that enables you to hyperscale on a long-term lease.

Visit www.spacedc.com .

Contact: Dirk Van Slyke, dirkv@opencompute.org

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1018821/OCP_Logo.jpg?p=medium600