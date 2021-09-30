Oct 2021 Optometrist Licensure Exam rescheduled to Dec, Jan

THE October 2021 Optometrist Licensure Examination (OLE) written and practical phases has been postponed and rescheduled to December 2021 and January 2022 respectively, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

“[This was] recommended by the Integrated Philippines Association of Optometrists, Philippine Association of Deans of Schools and Colleges of Optometry, and a group of examinees of the 2021 OLE from various schools in the Philippines,” said PRC.

The Written Phase of the OLE will be held from December 27 to 29, while the Practical Phase was reset to January 4 to 7 and 10 to 12.

PRC also noted that examinees of the previously rescheduled April 2021 OLE Practical Phase shall be combined with the examinees for the October 2021 OLE Practical Phase.

The application for the OLE opened last September 27 and applicants may file their applications until Nov. 27, 2021.

“[We] request the public's utmost understanding and cooperation as it complies with the guidelines set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID),” it added.

Examinees may send an email to the Licensure Division at licensure.division@prc.gov.ph and licensure.office@prc.gov.ph for questions and other concerns.

They are also advised to follow the social media pages of the PRC or visit their website at prc.gov.ph for updates on the OLE.