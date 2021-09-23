OCTA: Reproduction number drops below 1 in NCR

THE reproduction number in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila dropped below 1 for the first time since the surge of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in August, according to a senior fellow of OCTA Research.

The reproduction number tallies how many people will be infected by an individual with Covid-19.

A reproduction number of 1 means that the infection rate remains stable. Above 1 means there is continued transmission and below 1 means there is little to no transmission happening.

Dr. Guido David said the reproduction number is now at 0.99, a slight decrease from the 1.03 reported on Wednesday, while the one-week growth rate decreased further to -20 percent to a daily average of 4,674 new cases per day.

The positivity rate in the region also decreased from a high of 25 percent last September 14 to 21 percent on September 21.

David also stressed that the “peak” or the ultimate high in the number of cases, has been reached on September 11 when the modified enhanced community quarantine was still enforced in the NCR.

That day, the country reported about 26,000 new cases, of which 8,000 came from the NCR.



He also said that the implementation of the new Alert Level system and the more stringent enforcement of granular lockdowns have helped in the decrease in the number of cases in the region.

“Ngayon, nagsimula yung alert level natin, it is now one week, ibig sabihin may nakikita na rin tayong epekto ng granular lockdown at wala na rin tayong nakikitang spike ng cases sa ngayon, so ibig sabihin epektibo ang interventions natin para mapababa ang kaso (Now that it’s been a week since our alert level system has been implemented, we are now seeing the effects of the granular lockdown and there are no more spikes in cases as well, so that only means that our interventions are starting to decrease our cases),” David said during the Laging Handa briefing on Thursday.

Aside from Metro Manila, other areas where the reproduction number dropped below 1 are Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu City, and Davao City.

But David warned that some areas are still experiencing case surges like in Isabela and Cagayan, which is why it was imperative to follow minimum health protocols.