OctaFX and Ideas Academy partner to digitalise learning centres in Malaysia OctaFX.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 May 2023 – The international broker OctaFX and the educational organisation Ideas Academy have partnered once again. The joint initiative aims to effectively digitalise dozens of learning centres for refugees and underprivileged students in Malaysia to help advance their education.

Currently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) oversees more than over 153 learning centres that cater to the needs of underprivileged individuals, particularly young refugees. Most of them lack the necessary software and structured curriculums that could greatly improve the quality of education and contribute to students’ academic success. Ideas Academy aims to provide those centres with essential software packages and online curriculums for two years.

The all-in-one digital packages will include the following pieces of software:



In addition to digitalising the learning centres, OctaFX and Ideas Academy will also hold a financial literacy workshop for underprivileged students. It will provide them with basic knowledge of personal finance that they can use to improve their financial situation.

‘Education has always been one of our core values, and it is especially important for us to contribute to it in an impactful way. We are grateful to Ideas Academy for the opportunity to take part in this project as one of the sponsors and help enhance education for underprivileged students in Malaysia,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

Here’s what the Ideas Academy representative had to say about the collaboration: ‘This project is a unique opportunity for advancing education in Malaysia, and we thank OctaFX for their much-appreciated support of this initiative. We look forward to providing the learning centres with software and learning programs!’

It will be the entities’ second collaboration to advance education in Malaysia. Recently, OctaFX sponsored the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum exam fees for students in Malaysia under the tutelage of Ideas Academy.

