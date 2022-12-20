OctaFX provided emergency aid for earthquake victims in West Java, Indonesiaimage.jpeg

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media Outreach – 20 December 2022 – OctaFX joined its local partner in providing emergency aid for 100 families who fell victim to the earthquake in the district of Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia.

The international broker OctaFX provided emergency aid for over one hundred families affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the district of Cianjur in West Java, Indonesia, on 21 November 2022.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 left 310 dead, 4,645 injured, and more than 50,000 people displaced. With over 12,000 houses severely damaged, communication networks disrupted, and multiple roads blocked because of landslides, the situation prompted the government to declare a month-long state of emergency.

With the help of its partner in Indonesia, OctaFX provided emergency aid for at least 100 families on 3 and 4 December. The list of essential items included water, instant noodles, rice, biscuits, baby formula, blankets, diapers, and sanitary napkins.

‘When we saw the news, it shocked us. We instantly decided to help combat the disastrous effects of the earthquake and help people affected by it. Fortunately, our long-standing partner could help us with the emergency response program, and we were able to provide aid that was enough for at least one hundred families. Apart from that, our partner provided entertainment activities for children to help them overcome the psychological effects of the disaster,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

The slogan of the emergency response program was ‘Our help will bring their smiles back’ (Indonesian: ‘Uluran Tangan Kita Membuka Senyum Mereka Kembali’). The broker is planning to extend its humanitarian efforts in Cianjur with similar projects in the near future.

