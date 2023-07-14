OctaFX supports Ideas Academy in launching novel ‘financial literacy’ workshop format amidst Ramadan charity projectocta.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 14 July 2023 – During this year’s Ramadan, the international brokerage service OctaFX collaborated with Ideas Academy to live up to their shared conviction of ‘Education for All’. Besides providing dozens of Malaysian learning centres with access to a school management system, a gamified learning platform, and Google for Education, a new and exciting workshop format emerged. Namely, a ‘financial literacy’ online class curated by esteemed OctaFX investment expert, Gero Azrul.

As one of the charity project’s sponsors, OctaFX has once again helped Ideas Academy in supplying educational centres across Malaysia with complex IT resources. The equipping process is still ongoing—beyond this year’s Ramadan. Previously, OctaFX also sponsored the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum exam fees for Malaysian students under the guardianship of Ideas Academy.

On contemplating their collaboration with OctaFX, Ideas Academy came up with a new concept: as part of the overall initiative, Malaysia-based education specialists created an online learning path for ‘financial literacy’. Ideas Academy plans to produce short videos during a session at Ideas Academy and, with the help of the trading and investments community, create gamified learning trails on RIAPlay.com. From the get-go, there will be a democratic and transparent approach at play, since this module is designed to be shared with all learning centres in Malaysia.

On that occasion, the first content is already produced and will soon be available. Against the backdrop of this year’s Ramadan festivities, OctaFX’s webinar speaker and financial expert, Gero Azrul, has conducted a workshop on ‘financial literacy’ for Ideas Academy’s students. This workshop was filmed to eventually create and expand an online learning catalogue on ‘financial literacy’ for inclusion in the educational program on RIAPlay.com.

An Ideas Academy representative thanked Gero Azrul and OctaFX for exciting and inspiring collaborations and expressed a wish to expand this kind of educational online offer further.

Ideas Academy is an innovative, Kuala Lumpur-based education project that provides high quality, affordable virtual education combined with physical classes—centred on IT, coding, financial literacy, and much more. Last Ramadan, the joint charity of OctaFX and Ideas Academy consisted of furthering digitalisation of 1,012 learning centres for refugees and underprivileged students in Malaysia to help move their education forward.

On an important sidenote: in order to maximise the effectiveness of the charity work, Ideas academy consulted the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in choosing those Malaysian learning centres most in need of our support. Upon which, OctaFX was brought in for support. After that—as stated above—Ideas Academy went ahead and structured those centres’ lacking curriculums, equipping them with new, essential software—contributing to the students’ academic advances and improving the quality of their education as a whole.

