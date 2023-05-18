Odette Announces ‘To a Stranger’ Fifth Anniversary Tour

Singer-songwriter Odette has announced an east coast tour to mark five years since the arrival of her debut album, 2018’s To a Stranger. The tour will begin Wednesday, 6th July at Northcote Social Club in Melbourne, before heading to the Great Club in Sydney the following evening. The tour will wrap up Friday, 8th July at Brisbane’s Black Bar Lodge. On all three dates, Odette will be joined by New Zealand artist Paige.

“Releasing To a Stranger changed my life. It connected me to people who felt the same as I did when I was writing the songs,” Odette said in a statement. “It was kind of a risky experiment to put my most vulnerable self out there and see what happened and I’m so glad I did it. It’s been five years now and my life’s trajectory has completely shifted because of it. I’m so excited to be able to tour this record again and honour it and the people who fell in love with the record.” Find tickets here.

Odette – ‘Watch Me Read You’

To a Stranger was released in July 2018, after being previewed with singles ‘Watch Me Rad You’, ‘Collide’ and ‘Take It to the Heart’. It peaked at 13 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart, and earned Odette nominations for Best Adult Contemporary Album and Breakthrough Artist at the 2018 ARIA Awards.

Odette followed up To a Stranger in 2021 with Herald. Featuring songs like ‘Dwell’, Hermitude collab ‘Feverbreak’, ‘Why Can’t I Let the Sun Set?’ and ‘Amends’, it was shortlisted for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

Odette Five Years of To a Stranger 2023 Tour

Wednesday, 6th July – Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne

Thursday, 7th July – The Great Club, Eora/Sydney

Friday, 8th July – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Brisbane

