Of Monsters And Men Take On Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ For Like A Version

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 10, 2020

Icelandic folk, indie-pop group, Of Monsters and Men were up for triple j’s Like a Version this week. They performed a 2019 favourite from Post Malone, ‘Circles’.

Post’s original has a weird juxtaposition with the sunny-sounding melodies held up against dark lyrics. Of Monsters and Men keep the fun in the track, but manage to bring the feels out of the track in their performance.

There’s a heap of really special harmonies between Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir and Ragnar Þórhallsson too.

Of Monsters and Men also performed their single, ‘Alligator’. The 2019 track was their first release in nearly four years and the first single off of their third studio album, Fever Dream.

The performance was a little less production-heavy than the studio version but kept all the best bits in.

Of Monsters and Men have been travelling the country with Falls Festival.

Watch both their original and their Like a Version below.

[embedded content]