‘Ofel’ exits PAR; cloudy skies, rain showers due — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ofel has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and is heading towards Vietnam, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Ofel” was last spotted at 500 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

“Ofel”, which packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph, was also monitored moving west northwest at 20 kph.

“Asahan po natin na ito’y tatahak sa pakanluran patungo po dito sa bansang Vietnam,” weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said.

(We can expect that “Ofel” will move west towards Vietnam.)

With “Ofel” outside the PAR, the current prevailing weather system in the country is the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, Ignacio added.

“Samantala, nakakaapekto po sa malaking bahagi ng Pilipinas ay itong southwest monsoon or hanging habagat partikular na po ‘yan sa katimugang Luzon, Kabisayaan at Mindanao,” she said.

(Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting a large part of the Philippines, particularly southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.)

Hence, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque Romblon, Palawan), Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro region, Western and Central Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the “habagat”.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to the “habagat” as well as localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa also noted that the northeasterly surface windflow is currently affecting the northern section of the country, bringing cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Ilocos Region and Central Luzon will likewise experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

